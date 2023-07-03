BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

July 11 and 12 are the dates for Prime Day 2023. During those two days, you have a chance to buy nearly anything you can think of at a discount. As a matter of fact, Amazon’s selection is so vast, there are a lot of things you can buy that you might not have even known existed. Whether as whimsical as a novelty candle or as helpful as a motion-activated toilet light, a plethora of perplexing products have been on sale during past Prime Days. And if you want to see what oddities you can get this year, there are a number of deals you can take advantage of right now.

Shop this article: Bacon-Patterned Bucket Hat, 3D Simulation Bread-Shaped Pillow and Bob Ross Waffle Maker

WEIRDEST THINGS THAT HAVE BEEN ON SALE FOR PRIME DAY

Bacon-Patterned Bucket Hat

Nearly everyone loves bacon. And it’s important to protect yourself from the damaging rays of the sun. Why not combine these two elements to have a bacon bucket hat? This soft polyester hat is a comfortable, protective conversation starter. When you’re not wearing it, it folds flat for portability.

Sold by Amazon

70-Hour Beehive Candle 20% OFF

This clever, eco-friendly all-natural beeswax candle looks as enticing as it smells. The hive-shaped design of roped beeswax gives you up to 70 hours of burning time. It comes on a rustic copper-tone base and has a cotton wick. Best of all, while it is burning, it will fill your home with a soft honey scent.

Sold by Amazon

Useless Box

There is no point to this useless box, which is why it is so much fun. You flick the switch to open it up and a shy tiger filled with attitude immediately closes it. Sometimes. Other times, the creature hesitates. The random action keeps you guessing what will happen next time you flip the switch to open the box.

Sold by Amazon

Frog-Themed Training Urinal for Boys 6% OFF

Trying to potty train can be a nightmare. However, with this fun frog, you can entice your male child to go in the right place. The super-strong suction cups let you place the urinal at any height on your wall while the removable bowl makes it easy to clean. As an entertaining bonus, there is a spinning target in the middle to help with aim.

Sold by Amazon

Thanos Swimsuit

Admittedly, this is pretty freaky. But that’s what you came here for. This one-piece swimsuit is made of polyester and spandex. It features an unnerving closeup of the grinning purple face of Marvel supervillain Thanos. Just snap your fingers and it could be yours. Purchasing is inevitable.

Sold by Amazon

3D Simulation Bread Shape Pillow 33% OFF

Ever have that dream where you’re eating cotton candy and you wake up to find your pillow is gone? Well, you’re safe with this pillow … unless you dream about bread. This high-quality, skin-friendly baguette pillow has a soft cotton lining. It comes in small, medium and large so you can get the size that is best for you.

Sold by Amazon

Chicken Harness with Leash

Forget dogs and cats. Chickens are the trending pet right now. Well, maybe not, but some people have them. If you are one of the proud owners, this four-pack of chicken harnesses is for you. It’s made of breathable nylon and can be used for chickens, ducks, geese and more.

Sold by Amazon

Bob Ross Waffle Maker 10% OFF

We don’t make mistakes, just happy little waffles. If that sounds like your morning mantra, then the Bob Ross waffle maker is for you. This compact appliance makes two sizes of waffles, but both feature the artist’s smiling face. The nonstick surface makes it easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Mcphee Archie Handi Squirrel 24% OFF

No one “needs” a squirrel puppet. That’s what makes it so important to have. This ridiculously silly toy attaches to the fingers (and thumb) of your hand so you can make a delightfully creepy puppet. It comes with a head, two arms and two legs. But why stop at one? If you get two, the squirrels can interact for twice the fun.

Sold by Amazon

Two-Pack Rechargeable Toilet Night Lights 9% OFF

This is not just any toilet light. It’s a rechargeable, waterproof, motion-activated light that features 16 changing colors with five brightness levels. You’ll never have to stumble your way to relief in the dark again.

Sold by Amazon

