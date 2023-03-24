Which electric stove drip pan is best?

It’s a tale as old as time: You get caught up with cooking dinner, and a pot boils over, grease splatters or you spill seasoning outside of the pan. Being able to clean your stove top easily is one of the best ways to ensure you’ll keep your kitchen clean. If you have an electric stove, replacing its drip pans regularly when they become marred or stained helps ensure your cooking space stays hygienic. For example, if you have a Frigidaire Kenmore electric range, check out the Kitchen Basics Replacement Chrome Drip Pans.

What to know before you buy an electric stove drip pan

Manufacturer vs. third party product

As a general rule, direct replacement parts sold by the manufacturer cost much more than equivalent parts sold by other companies. They’re also more likely to fit more than one type of stovetop, whereas a manufacturer replacement normally only fits one specific make and model of stove. The door or control panel of your stove often will say the model number, so be sure to check there.

Sizing and proper fit

If you do choose to buy from a third party, be sure to check the type of stove top that you own. Even if your manual only lists a part number, you can search it online and likely find the make that will fit your stove. Some drip pans can fit multiple ovens, but they will specifically list which ones, so verify in advance that yours is compatible. The burner must remain flat when in use, or you risk debris and liquid spilling into any space in between, so be sure to buy the proper size. When you do need to clean your stove, there are great stove cleaners to help you keep your kitchen tidy.

Material

The most common material for stove drip pans, by far, is chrome. Either a full chrome or chrome finish will likely be the only available material for your stove. While chrome is durable, is inexpensive and can handle high heat, it can become discolored or marred easily with regular exposure to heavy flames and grease. Porcelain-plated steel is another option; it’s more expensive, but easier to clean.

What to look for in a quality electric stove drip pan

Eco-friendly plating

Recyclable drip pans help you lessen the environmental impact of changing out your old pans for a new set. Make sure that yours can be taken by a nearby recycling center, and don’t forget to clean off all the grease on them before dropping them off.

Easy to replace and clean

A well-made stove drip pan should be easy to slide in and out of your stove when you need to replace it but won’t jostle or move when in use. Since you’ll need to periodically replace your stove drip pans, it’s good to buy a type that takes the headache out of the installation. In the meantime, some pans are dishwasher-safe, making them all the easier to clean.

Different colors

Most drip pans are made of chrome, so they are a light metallic color. However, it’s possible to find them in other finishes, such as black.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric stove drip pan

A set of four electric stove drip pans costs between $15-$25. Factors like the material, the finish and the make play a role in the price.

Electric stove drip pan FAQ

Why do I need to replace my electric stove drip pans?

A. It may be a hassle, but the reality is that replacing your electric stove drip pans from time to time is a must. Especially with chrome drip pans, you will have to change them out according to their wear in order to avoid the unsightly look of a stained stove top as well as the health hazards that come with grease buildup. If your stove top accumulates enough grease, it may even catch on fire when you’re cooking. The last thing you want is your stovetop bursting into flames while you’re making dinner.

Do all stoves need drip pans?

A. Yes, all electric stoves use some sort of drip pan. However, some stoves have built-in drip pans that can be washed and scrubbed but not removed. Most, on the other hand, can be cleaned to a certain extent but need to be replaced every so often with an entirely new set of pans.

What’s the best electric stove drip pan to buy?

Top electric stove drip pan

Kitchen Basics Replacement Chrome Drip Pans

What you need to know: You can make your stove top look brand-new with these crisp-looking replacement pans.

What you’ll love: These drip pans pull out and into your stove top with ease, making installing them a breeze. They’re durable and inexpensive. They are manufactured in the United States and fit Kenmore and Frigidaire stoves.

What you should consider: These pans specifically do not fit other models, such as GE, Hotpoint and Whirlpool, so be sure to check the make of your electric range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric stove drip pan for the money

Kitchen Basics Replacement Chrome Pans for Whirlpool and Maytag

What you need to know: For just the price of a book or movie ticket, you can completely revamp your kitchen with these shiny new drip pans.

What you’ll love: These pans fit most Whirlpool and Maytag plug-in electric stoves. The manufacturer ensures that these pans help the convection of your stove, lowering your energy costs. It’s much easier to replace your old pans with these new ones rather than scrub out all the collected grime.

What you should consider: They don’t come in any other finish besides metal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kitchen Basics Replacement Range Cooktop Porcelain Drip Pans for GE

What you need to know: These black porcelain pans give your stove top a sleek, handsome finish and are easy to replace.

What you’ll love: They fit most GE electric stoves, though be sure to double-check the make and model of your stove before buying. Buyers love how they are safe to wash in the dishwasher, making them easy to keep clean. The porcelain stays good for longer than chrome even with repeated daily use.

What you should consider: They only fit GE stoves and aren’t universal pans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

