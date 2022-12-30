You can travel on a hoverboard for up to 15 miles on a single charge.

With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.

If you’re thinking about buying a hoverboards, you probably have a few questions about the product. Whether you want to know how they work or what features to look out for, our guide answers all the most common questions about hoverboards. This handy buying guide covers everything you need to know about hoverboards. Our top recommendation is the Swagtron Swagboard Outlaw T6 Off-Road Hoverboard, with its patented battery management system.

What to know before you buy a hoverboard

How a hoverboard works

Despite its name, a hoverboard doesn’t hover over the ground. It’s a self-balancing board with an outer frame that pivots from the center. The two wheels contain an electric motor and sensors which detect speed and the tilt of your body. While you tilt your body forward, the sensors in the hoverboard will keep it upright.

Under each footpad is an LED light, which triggers the sensor below. The LED light stays on while your feet are flat on the board, signaling for the motor not to run. As you learn your body weight forward, the LED light goes off, telling the logic board to run the motor. You’re able to do circles with your hoverboard as the two motors are separate, with one in each wheel.

Advantages of a hoverboard

One of the main reasons people are attracted to a hoverboard is that they’re environmentally friendly. They run on a rechargeable battery, meaning you don’t need to use oil or petrol. The hoverboard doesn’t emit any greenhouse gases, and it doesn’t use any non-renewable energy sources. You can enjoy riding a hoverboard without worrying about harming the environment.

While a hoverboard will involve an initially high price tag, they are easy to use and have virtually no maintenance cost attached to them. As there are so few moving parts, you’ll rarely need to have any of them repaired.

The self-balancing technology makes the hoverboard more durable than alternatives like a scooter or bike. With its compact size, you can store a hoverboard anywhere in your home, preventing you from having to leave it outside to the elements.

What to look for in a quality hoverboard

Hoverboard wheel size

Just like a bike, the wheels on your hoverboard are essential. Most hoverboards come with a wheel size of 7 inches, which is an ideal height for any beginner to get used to. If you’re planning to take your hoverboard through the grass or over rough terrain, you may want to look for a hoverboard with larger wheels.

Hoverboard charging time

One feature that differentiates hoverboard brands is their charging times. If you intend to use your hoverboard every day, you want the most efficient charging system. Most hoverboards will take around three hours to charge fully. You’ll want to factor charging time in when choosing your hoverboard.

Distance you can travel with a hoverboard

Hoverboards have a range that allows them to go non-stop for a certain distance. This feature varies between models, with more expensive models have a larger range. You can expect to get anywhere between 7-15 miles of range with a full charge.

Hoverboard speed

While your hoverboard will go nowhere near the top speed of a bike, it’s a feature that differentiates between models. Most hoverboards offer a speed of anywhere between 6-8 mph, giving you a comfortable ride without going too fast or causing motion sickness.

How much does a hoverboard cost?

You can find a basic hoverboard for around $150. More advanced hoverboards with extra features and more efficient battery life can cause you up to $600.

Hoverboard FAQ

Do all hoverboards have a UL 2272 certification?

A. For a hoverboard to be sold in the USA, it has to have a UL certification. The test examines the potential of the hoverboard to catch fire or explode. To gain this certification, hoverboards are put through their paces with drops, water resting and pressure tests. If safety is a concern, you want to find a model that is UL 2272 certified.

How can I prevent my hoverboard from exploding?

A. Hoverboards have been known to explode if they are left on the charge for too long. The risk of your hoverboard exploding will depend on the quality of the battery, particularly with cheaper hoverboards. The best way to avoid this happening is to make sure to unplug your hoverboard once it’s fully charged and to quality-check the hoverboard after you receive it. If you notice anything potentially wrong with the quality of the battery, it’s a good idea to reach out to the manufacturer right away.

What is the best hoverboard?

Top hoverboard

Swagtron Swagboard Outlaw T6 Off-Road Hoverboard

What you need to know: This model has an advanced, patented battery management system that gives you more efficient battery life. It has an upper weight limit of 420 pounds, one of the highest of any hoverboard.

What you’ll love: You can connect your smartphone up to the Bluetooth speaker to play your favorite tunes while you drive. With its 12-mile range and 10-inch rugged tires, it can handle almost any terrain.

What you should consider: It is an expensive hoverboard, but you do get extra features and higher performance for the price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hoverboard for the money

Hover 1 Helix Electric Hoverboard Scooter

What you need to know: This mid-tier option gives you six hours of charge time, with a top speed of 7 mph.

What you’ll love: This hoverboard comes with a built-in water-resistant Bluetooth speaker for playing your tunes on the go.

What you should consider: It has a maximum weight of 160 pounds and a range of three miles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Swagtron T580 Hoverboard

What you need to know: This app-enabled hoverboard allows you to check the battery and operate the speakers directly through your phone. It offers three modes, traveling up to eight miles on a full charge.

What you’ll love: This hoverboard is available in six colors, including bold shades of green and pink. It’s lightweight at 20 pounds and has a max speed of 8 mph.

What you should consider: The wheels are 7 inches, so this hoverboard will not give you the best performance on rugged terrain.

Where to buy: Sold by Walmart

