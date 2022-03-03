Which mini basketball hoops are best?

With a mini basketball hoop, you don’t need to be out on a court playing a game of pickup; you can shoot baskets whenever you want, even while sitting at your desk on break in the middle of a workday.

The best mini basketball hoop is easy to install and durable so you can have fun without fear of breaking the rim or the backboard. However, if you’d like something portable you can play indoors or outside, the SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop Basketball System is a top model for doing exactly that.

What to know before you buy a mini basketball hoop

Construction

You want a shatterproof backboard with a breakaway rim that has some give in it in case you accidentally collide with the rim while executing a layup. Your mini basketball hoop should have a lot of the same features as a standard model. To learn more about what these features are, check out the BestReviews buying guide for basketball hoops.

Types

Over-the-door model: A mini basketball hoop for a door is the easiest type to install. It is portable so you can move it to whichever room you want, as long as there is a door, and it is affordable. On the downside, these models have a somewhat fixed height, so they might not be the best for a small child.

Wall-mounted model: A mini basketball hoop for a wall is a semi-permanent installation. As long as you installed it properly, a wall-mounted option is more durable (and often quieter) than an over-the-door model.

Freestanding model: If you have the space, a freestanding model is the best. At its lowest position, you have a mini basketball hoop for kids, while at its highest, teens and adults can have fun with either indoor or outdoor play. The only downside of this type of mini basketball hoop is the higher price.

What to look for in a quality mini basketball hoop

A quality basketball

Each mini basketball hoop comes with one, two or three mini basketballs. These basketballs should be small enough to easily fit in a child’s hand and be lightweight. Foam is a good option for indoor shooting as it is less likely to damage something.

Backboard markings

You want markings so you can clearly see the edges of the backboard and know how to properly line up the shot.

Extras

Some mini basketball hoops come with extra items. This could be something essential such as a hand pump and pin for inflating the basketball or something fun such as an electronic scoreboard or a motorized rebounder that automatically returns the ball to the shooter.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini basketball hoop

Mini basketball hoops can range from $10 for a toy to more than $100 for a freestanding model for use outside. Most individuals should find what they need in the $30-$60 range.

Mini basketball hoop FAQ

How high up should a mini basketball hoop be?

A. Most manufacturers recommend installing a mini basketball hoop in a place where it gives you at least a 24-inch clearance from the ceiling. In most homes, this means installing the hoop so it is roughly 6 feet above the ground.

Is it hard to install a mini basketball hoop?

A. If you are installing your mini basketball hoop over a door, installation basically involves hanging the backboard over a door and securing it. If you will be mounting your backboard on a wall, you need to have some experience with tools and know how to find the studs located behind a wall for secure mounting. If this is not a task you are comfortable doing, stick with an over-the-door model.

What’s the best mini basketball hoop to buy?

Top mini basketball hoop

SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop Basketball System

What you need to know: This is a versatile, freestanding mini basketball hoop for indoor and outdoor use and is height-adjustable.

What you’ll love: This is a complete freestanding mini basketball system that includes a hoop with a net, backboard, pole and base. You can adjust it from 3 to 7 feet high and it has a shatterproof backboard with a spring-action breakaway rim.

What you should consider: If you are not mechanically inclined, the assembly of this versatile mini basketball hoop can be challenging and time-consuming.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top mini basketball hoop for the money

GoSports Basketball Door Hoop

What you need to know: This is a fun, affordable option for individuals on a budget who still want a quality mini basketball hoop.

What you’ll love: This model quickly and easily installs over a door. Besides the shatterproof backboard and breakaway rim, this model comes with three balls and a pump. It is available with either a pro- or standard-size backboard.

What you should consider: The backboard has a bit of play in it after installation, so it can be quite noisy when shooting. It is not recommended for an apartment or any other location where noise is undesirable.

Where to buy: Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Franklin Sports Mini Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This mini basketball hoop has a rebound feature that launches the ball back to the shooter for convenience and to help develop catching skills.

What you’ll love: This is an over-the-door backboard that comes with two 4-inch foam basketballs. There is ½ inch of EVA foam on the back of this unit to protect the door, and the battery-powered ball return means you never have to chase after a shot that scores.

What you should consider: Since the rebound takes a few seconds to function, this model isn’t designed for rapid shooting.

Where to buy: Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

