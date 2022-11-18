Which ‘My Hero Academia’ plushies are best?

“My Hero Academia” is a popular anime show featuring tons of colorful and unique characters that make for great plushies. And if you want to give an anime fan an extra cozy gift, they will love snuggling with a “My Hero Academia” plush doll.

If you want a large plush doll to gift to someone or add to your bed, the My Hero Academia Plush Stuffed Doll Pillow is a top choice. Pick from Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki to add some extra character to your bedding.

What to know before you buy a ‘My Hero Academia’ plush

Unique anime gift

Over the past few years, “My Hero Academia” has become an immensely popular shonen anime and manga series. With its popularity, manufacturers created several anime plush toys of some of the most memorable characters. If you want to get a unique gift for an anime fan, these plush toys are a great idea.

Popular ‘My Hero Academia’ characters

If you’re buying a gift for a “My Hero Academia” fan and aren’t familiar with the show, opt for one of the more popular characters. Some of the most well-known ones are Monoma, Kaminari, All Might, Deku and Tsuyu. Lesser-known characters may be hard to find in plush form. If you’re unable to find your favorite character in a plushie, you may be able to find a more inclusive depiction of the MHA characters in a decorative pillowcase or bedspread.

Plush size

Plushies come in all kinds of sizes. Some come in the form of a keychain which you could easily attach to a key ring or bag. If you want a small, portable plush doll that doesn’t take up much space, you can find plush dolls about the size of a small to medium stuffed animal. And if you have plenty of space to fill, there are larger plush characters, too.

What to look for in a quality ‘My Hero Academia’ plush

Style

Most of the “My Hero Academia” plush toys showcase a simplified or stylized version of a character from the show. Make sure to check out the various available options, so you find a soft plush that closely matches the character you want without being too oversimplified.

Pose

Plushies usually have limited pose options. The best ones design a character in a pose you can easily prop up or display. Consider where the plushie will likely end up before you make a purchase. The best plush characters either sit up all on their own or are soft enough to bend and move around.

Expression

Each plush typically has a unique expression. If the face does not suit your personal tastes, it’s worth finding an alternative with a fun facial expression that makes you smile. If it is for a gift, try to find a plush with either a neutral or happy expression, especially if the plush is for children.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘My Hero Academia’ plush

Depending on the size and brand of the plush toy, it will usually be between $15-$30. Smaller plush keychains or dolls are usually less expensive than larger plush toys or pillows.

‘My Hero Academia’ plush FAQ

What is the most unique MHA plush?

A. There are plenty of unique “My Hero Academia” characters, but it may be hard to find them in plush form. However, you can look for other cozy options. For example, you or someone you love may enjoy a soft pair of slippers that look like Deku’s shoes. MHA fans will love slipping them on every morning.

Which ‘My Hero Academia’ plush character should I get?

A. If you want to get a gift for a “My Hero Academia” fan, ask them who their favorite characters are. If you are not sure and don’t want to ask, try finding one of the main characters, like Deku or Kaminari.

What are the best ‘My Hero Academia’ plushies to buy?

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ plush

My Hero Academia Plush Stuffed Doll Pillow

What you need to know: This large, detailed plush doll sports a heroic outfit with a stylized expression. It’s perfect for lounging in bed or posing on a shelf.

What you’ll love: It comes in three different characters, so you can pick between Deku, Bakugo or Todoroki. Each has plush cotton material and measures about 18-inches long.

What you should consider: Some users found the stitching to be a little too weak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ plush for the money

3PCS Anime Plush “My Hero Academia”

What you need to know: You can split up this affordable set of three plush keychain dolls into separate gifts or keep them together as a complete set.

What you’ll love: Each character is about 5-inches long and has a simple metal chain attached to the head, so you can fasten it to a backpack or keyring.

What you should consider: Some customers reported receiving damaged or missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Great Eastern Entertainment “My Hero Academia” Sitting Plush

What you need to know: This Ochaco plush toy sits in a relaxed pose and features a detailed hero suit.

What you’ll love: It’s about 8-inches high and features a fun, stylized design. The company also makes other plush “My Hero Academia” characters, including Kirishima, Tsuyu, Aizawa and more.

What you should consider: Some customers reported the plus arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

