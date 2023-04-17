Few film franchises in history have had such enduring popularity as “Star Wars,” stretching over several decades to entertain many generations. Thanks to a vibrant community and dedicated fans, the “Star Wars” films constantly smash box office records, and the TV shows pull in millions of viewers.

As new characters and expanded plot lines develop, more merchandise becomes available to adoring fans. Being a “Star Wars” fan is no longer seen as nerdy or geeky, and many revel in the opportunity to show their love. So, whether you are a super fan or just starting to get into the lore, there are plenty of products to add to your collection.

In a galaxy far, far away…

When filmmaker George Lucas set out to make the first “Star Wars” film, he might not have thought he was sowing the seeds for one of the biggest franchises in history. The first film, “Episode IV: A New Hope,” started showing in cinemas in 1977 and was followed three years later by “Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.”

Rounding out the original trilogy, “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” was released in 1983, but fans hoping for more material (and, in theory, the prequel trilogy) had to wait 16 years for “Episode I: The Phantom Menace.” While the original trilogy is highly regarded with a massive fan base, the prequel films have been a bit hit and miss.

The franchise received an enormous financial injection when Disney took over the rights in 2012, setting the path for more films, TV shows and mountains of merchandise. Under Disney’s wing, the characters were expanded while new ones got introduced through a sequel trilogy, building on the original lore of Lucas’ first films.

But since Disney is hugely invested in TV shows too, it commissioned the hugely successful, and critically acclaimed, “The Mandalorian.” Other TV productions include “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and a spin-off from the “Rogue One” film, “Andor.”

Best ‘Star Wars’ products for the super fan in your life

“Star Wars” 5-Pack Ankle Socks

Made from a mixture of polyester, spandex and nylon, these ankle socks will keep any “Star Wars” fan on their toes. The five-pack consists of designs featuring the faces of beloved characters, such as Chewbacca, Darth Vader and R2-D2. They are officially licensed merchandise and fit shoe sizes 4 to 10.

“Star Wars” Micro Galaxy Squadron Assault Class Millennium Falcon

This highly-detailed 9-inch plastic sculpture will look great on any “Star Wars” fan’s mantel. It features Han Solo’s iconic Millennium Falcon and includes 1-inch miniature figurines of Solo, Princess Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Uno Playing Cards

Any die-hard “Star Wars” fan must have at least one set of franchise playing cards in their collection. This themed Uno card set is played the same way as the original, but each number features a different character. It also comes in a neat “The Mandalorian” tin.

“Welcome to Tatooine” T-Shirt for Adults

A simple T-shirt design might be too basic for discerning “Star Wars” fans, so this “tourism” shirt is a perfect choice. With the words “Welcome to Tatooine” and an image of the landscape in a postcard-like design, it will make any fan feel part of the franchise. There are several colors to choose from, and the shirt is machine-washable.

Rebel Alliance Millenium Falcon Metal Keychain

This isn’t your average metal keychain, as the iconic Millenium Falcon’s shape lends itself to being the perfect bottle opener. Measuring 2 by 2.5 inches, the bottle opener is at the back end of the spaceship with a robust keychain that makes it easy to carry around. It is made from zinc alloy.

Death Star Ice Ball Maker (2-Pack)

Whether you’re at a bar on Earth or in an intergalactic cantina, you will need something to keep your drinks cool. These ice ball makers are the perfect gadget for that, as the silicone spheres reveal an ice ball that looks like Darth Vader’s Death Star. The outer diameter is 3 inches, and the frozen balls measure 2.4 inches in diameter.

Lego “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter

This Lego set is the perfect decoration piece for any young “Star Wars” fan. It consists of over 280 pieces that clip together to create Obi-Wan Kenobi’s iconic Jedi Starfighter. It also includes Lego figurines of Obi-Wan with a lightsaber, Taun We and an R4-P17 astromech droid. The set is 10 inches long and stands 2.5 inches tall.

“Star Wars”-Inspired Lightsaber Chopsticks

Show off your skills in handling a lightsaber with these chopsticks inspired by “Star Wars.” They come in a pack of four and feature the iconic lightsaber colors from the franchise. You also get a Millennium Falcon bottle opener and a set of 50 waterproof stickers. It’s not official “Star Wars” merchandise, but it will still look good at any dinner party.

“Star Wars” Mission Fleet Action Figures

This 10-pack of action figures will surely put a smile on any “Star Wars” fan’s face. Standing 2.5 inches tall, these action figures feature characters including the Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul. They come with 19 removable accessories and are highly detailed for their relatively small size.

Funko Pop “Star Wars”: Across the Galaxy

Any serious “Star Wars” fan must have a collection of Funko Pop characters in their collection. This three-pack is the perfect gift, featuring vinyl interpretations of Anakin Skywalker, Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi. All three characters have bobbleheads and built-in stands, are about 4.5 inches tall and come in the Endor color scheme.

