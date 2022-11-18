Which Frozen toys are best?

“Frozen” toys have become wildly popular since the Disney film’s release in 2013. Since then, there have been hundreds of “Frozen” toys produced to capitalize on the popularity of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Sven. That gives kids plenty of options for playing with their favorite characters, but it can be a challenge for parents to know which “Frozen” toy is best.

If you’re looking for a “Frozen” toy that is both fun and functional, the LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace provides hours of creative playtime.

What to know before you buy Frozen toys

Authenticity

“Frozen” is one of the most popular children’s franchises. There are not only countless officially licensed “Frozen” toys but there are also many unauthorized “Frozen” toy knockoffs on the market. Parents should check the product information to make sure they are buying an officially licensed “Frozen” toy. Most products will list this in their description.

Characters

Most “Frozen” toys represent the franchise’s three most popular characters: Anna, Elsa, and the snowman Olaf. Fans can find select toys for other characters, such as Kristoff and Sven, but not every character has a corresponding toy. It’s worth finding out which characters are your child’s favorite before purchasing a “Frozen” toy.

Frozen vs. Frozen II toys

The “Frozen” franchise includes the original movie, the 2019 sequel “Frozen II” and several short films. Disney has merchandised toys for most of the major characters and moments in most of these films. In addition, some character looks have changed between “Frozen” and its sequel. A child may prefer one version of a character over another, and if they haven’t seen both movies, some toys may give away major spoilers.

What to look for in quality Frozen toys

Durability

Toys experience plenty of wear and tear as children take them in the car, to school, or on vacation. The best “Frozen” toy will hold up under regular play and not get too worn down or damaged as kids play with it. Like the franchise on which it’s based, these toys should last for years and provide plenty of memories.

Accuracy

Look for a “Frozen” toy that accurately captures the character or scene from the movies. Is the character recognizable from looking at the toy? Are the clothes and colors correct? Does it have the details or accessories that kids would expect to see? “Frozen” toys should be close to what children loved in the films.

Replay value

There are many “Frozen” toys available that children can enjoy for years to come. Parents should look for a toy that has multiple functions for kids to play with and that can still be fun for children as they get older. “Frozen” is a rare franchise that continues to capture kids’ attention long after the films have been released, so a toy from this film should have the same longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on Frozen toys

The average “Frozen” toy price ranges from $10-$80 depending on the size of the toy or playset.

Frozen toys FAQ

Are there Frozen toys for boys?

A. Yes. Just because the main “Frozen” characters are princesses doesn’t mean boys won’t enjoy playing with “Frozen” toys. There are numerous toys appropriate for the whole family. There are also toys that represent the male characters in the franchise, including the adventurous Kristoff, his reindeer sidekick Sven and the snowman Olaf.

Are there Frozen toys for older children?

A. Many “Frozen” toys are geared toward younger children, but there are toys available that can be enjoyed by older kids. Disney has licensed a wide range of “Frozen” toys, including playsets, board games, and interactive toys that older kids (or kids at heart) will be interested in.

What are the best Frozen toys to buy?

Top Frozen toy

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace

What you need to know: An impressive building toy that gives kids the chance to play with some of their favorite characters.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of pieces for hours of play, and the set is easy to build. When playing, kids can even use their imaginations to come up with their own ideas. The kit includes all three of the most popular “Frozen” characters and several fun accessories.

What you should consider: Some small parts may be challenging for very young children, and it’s one of the more expensive toys available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Frozen toy for money

Disney Frozen Anna Classic Doll

What you need to know: A detailed doll that captures Anna in her most recognizable outfit.

What you’ll love: The doll is extremely accurate to Anna’s appearance in the “Frozen” films and features beautiful detailing on her dress. It’s durable to hold up for long-term play and the same size as most dolls, so kids can use it with their existing doll clothes and accessories.

What you should consider: Anna has a limited range of movement and does not come with any accessories of her own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Frozen 2 Activity Tote

What you need to know: Multiple different “Frozen” art projects that can be enjoyed by boys and girls alike.

What you’ll love: Everything is neatly contained inside of a durable plastic tote for travel and easy clean-up. Because this set is not exclusively Anna and Elsa-oriented, it’s also a fun choice for boys. It offers several different kinds of activities, making it a great fit for families with multiple kids who can either play together or pick separate projects.

What you should consider: This product doesn’t have the same “wow” factor as other Frozen toys, and there are no refills available for the stickers or coloring pages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

