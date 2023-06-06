BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Finding your favorite Victoria’s Secret fashion items or shopping for a loved one is now easier than ever, thanks to the company launching its very first Amazon storefront. Instead of searching through racks and drawers to find your size in a brick-and-mortar shop, you can pick and choose at your leisure from the comfort of your home.

While beauty items from Victoria’s Secret and Pink were already available on the company’s storefront, shoppers can now purchase the brand’s best-selling panties, bras, sleep, swim and loungewear. So, whether you’re looking for an anniversary gift, birthday present or treating yourself, here’s everything you need to know about the exciting Victoria’s Secret expansion.

VICTORIA’S SECRET OFFICIAL AMAZON FASHION STOREFRONT

For the first time ever, Victoria’s Secret fashion items are now available through a retail partner in North America, making it easier for customers to receive the brand’s beloved products. Customers can choose from over 4,000 styles, including everything from swim and sleep apparel to bras and panties. Plus, as with most Amazon items, you’ll also receive fast, free Prime delivery.

Buying accurately sized clothing and intimate apparel online is challenging, which is why select bras and additional apparel styles will be eligible for Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy. With this perk, shoppers can try a bra on at home before committing to buying it.

BEST VICTORIA’S SECRET PRODUCTS ON ITS FIRST AMAZON STOREFRONT

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Push-Up Bra

Instead of searching the store for your size, this best-selling Bombshell Push-Up Bra is available in sizes A through D. It contains plush padding designed to add two cup sizes and enhance cleavage. The underwire cups also offer the ideal amount of support while remaining comfortable.

Victoria’s Secret Smooth Stretch Cotton Bikini Underwear

With these cotton underwear, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. This five-pack includes assorted designs, including leopard print, polka dot and solid colors. The moderate coverage shows a little cheek but still holds it all in. They’re also cooling and machine washable.

Victoria’s Secret Long Pajama Set

Whether you’re attending a pajama party, having guests over at night or you’re wanting to look chic while sleeping, this pajama set has you covered. It’s inspired by comfortable menswear and comes with a long-sleeve button-front top and effortless drawstring pants that have a buttery feel and next-level stretch.

Victoria’s Secret Pink Push-Up Triangle Bikini Top

Step up your swimwear game and keep the support you need with this push-up bikini top. The adjustable shoulder ties allow you to choose the perfect combination of support and comfort, while the bottom band is wireless. It’s available in four designs and sizes x-small through xx-large.

Victoria’s Secret Front Close Sports Bra

Experience support during the most challenging workouts with this full-coverage racerback sports bra. While it’s designed with a front zip closure to slide it on or off effortlessly, the zipper automatically locks for security and comfort. Other features include four-way stretch and bounce control and lightly padded underwire cups.

Victoria’s Secret Pink Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt

This cotton-blend sweatshirt is the perfect addition to your closet. It’s comfortable enough to wear around the house and stylish enough to rock to classes or hang out with friends. It’s also machine-washable and comes in a selection of seven bright or neutral colors.

