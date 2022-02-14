3 new attractions to experience at SEWE 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The 40th annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) returns to Charleston on Thursday.

The three-day event is a celebration of the great outdoors complete with live entertainment, wildlife demonstrations, art exhibits, and other special events. This year is bigger than ever with more than 500 wildlife experts, artists, and exhibitors.

Here are 3 new exhibits to experience at this year’s event:

Dog Demonstrations with Wildrose Kennels

WHAT: A demonstration of training techniques for upland and waterfowl gundogs and adventure companions, British Labradors. Wildrose is the oldest, largest, and most diversified producer and trainer of British and Irish Labradors in North America.
WHERE: Brittlebank Park
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 11:30 am and 3:30 pm; Sunday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 am and 2:00 pm

Kid Zone

WHAT: An activities and games area for children that features pony rides, camel rides, an exotic petting zoo, inflatables, educational programs, book readings, and live puppet shows.
WHERE: Brittlebank Park
WHEN: All of SEWE

US Coast Guard Demonstration

WHAT: Watch the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah operate a special search and rescue demonstration
WHERE: Brittlebank Park
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1:00 pm

