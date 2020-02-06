‘Huking’ up the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – A world-wide brand, Huk (pronounced Hook), set up shop, right here in the Lowcountry.

Lange Sykes, with Huk says that choosing Charleston was an easy choice.

Charleston is an extremely special place especially when you consider how incredible and dynamic the fishery is here. We have some world-class freshwater bass fishing right next to some incredible brackish fishing, offshore fishery. So it’s really kind of a convergence it’s a fishing with all different types of fishing styles and it made a perfect place for us to call home . Lange Sykes, Huk Director of Marketing

While there are many brands tackling the outdoor apparel industry. Sykes says Huk takes into account more than just having a high performing fabric.

I think what sets our product apart is really the thought process from development all the way to our end user is so we’re we’re designing product it’s not just functional at containing all of The technical attributes any serious angler would want in a piece of apparel but you know we’re also making some fashion forward product that really speaks to the different types of environment we fish in. Lange Sykes, Huk Director of Marketing

As part of those fashion forward styles, Huk works with renowned marine artist K.C. Scott. Scott has most recently taken inspiration from Lake Eerie, and Prince Edward Island to create a new camouflage that resembles the water. Giving fashion and more ease for fishermen.



While we are manufacturing for the hard-core angler we really want everyone to be a part of the conversation. So not only are we making great products we are including everyone and every type of fishing. Be it freshwater, or Salt Water, in shore or off shore. Lange Sykes, Huk Director of Marketing

You can find Huk/Nomad at Brittlebank Park located near the DockDogs.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.