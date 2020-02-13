Artist Ryan Kirby to showcase nature paintings during the Southeastern Wildlife Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a celebration of wildlife and nature – the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition kicks off this weekend in the Lowcountry.

The world-renowned event will feature a myriad of local artists, exhibits and events over three days.

One of those talented artists includes Ryan Kirby, who primarily uses an oil-base to paint deer, elk, quail and turkeys and showcases his love of the outdoors.

“The Southeastern Wildlife Expo is a great place to showcase our work,” said Kirby. “There is a ton of talent in the city right now, it’s just a great place to be.”

Kirby’s art will be on display this weekend at Charleston Place downtown.