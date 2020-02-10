How you can check out nature and wildlife in art form during the Southeastern Wildlife Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition returns this weekend for its three-day celebration of wildlife and nature.

The popular event will feature a myriad of local artists and exhibits.

You can start your weekend at the Fine Art Gallery of Charleston Place where over 2,500 original works will be on display, including wildlife art, paintings, sculptures, carvings, and more.

Natalie Henderson, an art curator for SEWE, says all of the art will be available for purchase and the artists will be present along with their work.

The Southeastern Wildlife Expo kicks off February 14th and runs through the 16th.