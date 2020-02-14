It’s here! The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition kicks-off in the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s finally here! The 2020 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition kicks off Friday with a myriad of activities, artists, exhibits and demos over three-days in downtown Charleston.

The event officially began on Thursday with an annual gala bringing wildlife, art and more to the Lowcountry.

The world-renowned Southeastern Wildlife Expo, or SEWE, is the unofficial start of the Charleston tourism season and jumpstarts months of exciting and popular festivals and events in the Lowcountry.

“SEWE offers something for everybody, from the events that will be in Marion Square, out on the water, the artistic draw is incredible,” said Shelia Natale at Thursday night’s gala.

Whether it’s the art, nature or food you enjoy, SEWE offers an array of activities for everyone.

The Dockdogs competition is a fan favorite at SEWE. Dogs of all kinds and skill levels compete in various water jumping competitions in side-by-side water tanks.

Windy Knolls Farm owner and master trainer Bill Coburn will showcase the fascinating world of herding instinctive to the Border Collie breed at Brittlebank Park.

Get in gear and try your hand at fly fishing! Orvis will be offering complimentary fly-fishing casting lessons all weekend on the lawn at the Gaillard Center.

Zookeeper and wildlife expert Jack Hanna will make an appearance at the expo on Friday and Saturday and don’t miss the chef demos happening from Workmen’s Café.

Everything you need to know about the Southeastern Wildlife Expo, including a list of all events, click or tap here.