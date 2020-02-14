Roving the Land at SEWE

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – When it comes to off-roading, Baker Motor Company and Greg Nikolas, the Lead Instructor at the Land Rover Experience (LRE) are teaming up for SEWE to teach festival-goers the correct way to take it to the trails.

Instead of just you know attempting something you know, a third or fourth time, every vehicle, every driver is going to have their limits. There’s going to be those days when actually calling it, right, trying something different, or maybe just turning around and not attempting it is going to be the best answer. Greg Nikolas, Lead Instructor LRE

Mainly teaching lessons of judgment, handling, and conservation of the outdoors.

Trying to read the ground ahead of us and trying to avoid the overly soft spots. We do understand that people like to go missing, and that’s fine, there’s a time and a place for everything. Yah know, but on most public trails, there actually should be a way to get around or do something with leaving just minimal, minimum tracks.> Greg Nikolas, Lead Instructor LRE

While this is the Land Rover Experience’s first time at SEWE, they understand the risks of a festival in Charleston.

We do understand it is a festival experience, there will be a breathalyzer. Yah know, so if people want to drive, they will have to use the breathalyzer. And even if they have enjoyed a beverage or two, they can still come out with us, just one of the instructors will drive instead of them. Greg Nikolas, Lead Instructor LRE

You can find the Land Rover Experience at Brittlebank Park with a make-shift dirt terrain trail.

