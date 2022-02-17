SCHEDULE: Top events happening at the Southeastern Wildlife Expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Expo, or SEWE, will kick off its 40th year Thursday night. Visitors can experience a weekend of art, live entertainment, and special events at several venues throughout downtown Charleston.

Below is a list of some of the top events happening throughout the weekend you won’t want to miss.

THURSDAY, FEB 17

The expo begins with a black-tie affair, offering a first look at art that will be on display during the annual event. The VIP event will be held at Charleston Place from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB 18

DOCKDOGS: This popular event will take place throughout the festival. Champion dogs will showcase jumping and retrieval talents. These events happen at various times between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Brittlebank Park.

SHEEP AND DUCK HERDING DEMOS: You can watch collies as they follow direction and her sheep and ducks through various obstacles with only a few verbal commands. This event happens 10:30 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. at Brittlebank Park.

BUSCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY SHOW: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary will introduce the wonders of the natural ecosystems and give SEWE attendees an up-close look at alligators, bobcats, foxes, birds of prey, snakes and much more at the Gaillard Center. Seating will be first-come, first-served. The event takes place at 11:00 a.m.

BIRDS OF PREY FLIGHT DEMOS: See amazing flight demos up close! A variety of falcons, eagles, owls and hawks will demonstrate the important roles they play in our ecosystem. This begins at 11:00 a.m. in Marion Square.

CHEF DEMO – THE OCEAN COURSE AT KIAWAH ISLAND GOLF RESORT: Certified SC returns to Marion Square with a tent featuring the Palmetto State’s finest specialty food vendors and the Fresh on the Menu cooking stage.  This happens from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Marion Square.

ORVIS FLY FISHING DEMO: This event happens in Brittlebank Park from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

JEFF CORWIN: LIVE ANIMAL SHOW: Television personality and nature conservationist Jeff Corwin will entertain an audience at this event happening at the Gaillard Center from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For a full list of Friday’s events, please click here.

SATURDAY, FEB 18

DOCKDOGS: This popular event will take place throughout the festival. Champion dogs will showcase jumping and retrieval talents. These events happen at various times between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Brittlebank Park.

SHEEP AND DUCK HERDING DEMOS: You can watch collies as they follow direction and her sheep and ducks through various obstacles with only a few verbal commands. This event happens 10:30 a.m. through 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.

US COAST GUARD DEMO: The U.S. Coast Guard will host search and rescue demonstrations in the waters off the Ashley River. This will happen from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.

BIRDS OF PREY FLIGHT DEMOS: See amazing flight demos up close! A variety of falcons, eagles, owls and hawks will demonstrate the important roles they play in our ecosystem. This begins at 1:30 p.m. in Marion Square.

CHEF DEMO – ROYAL TERN CHEF DAVID PELL: Certified SC returns to Marion Square with a tent featuring the Palmetto State’s finest specialty food vendors and the Fresh on the Menu cooking stage.  This happens from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Marion Square.

ORVIS FLY FISHING DEMO: This event happens in Brittlebank Park from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

JEFF CORWIN: LIVE ANIMAL SHOW: Television personality and nature conservationist Jeff Corwin will entertain an audience at this event happening at the Gaillard Center from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

BUSCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY SHOW: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary will introduce the wonders of the natural ecosystems and give SEWE attendees an up-close look at alligators, bobcats, foxes, birds of prey, snakes and much more at the Gaillard Center. Seating will be first-come, first-served. The event takes place at 2:00 p.m.

For a full list of Saturday’s events, please click here.

SUNDAY, FEB 18

DOCKDOGS: This popular event will take place throughout the festival. Champion dogs will showcase jumping and retrieval talents. These events happen at various times between 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Brittlebank Park.

SHEEP AND DUCK HERDING DEMOS: You can watch collies as they follow direction and her sheep and ducks through various obstacles with only a few verbal commands. This event happens 10:30 a.m. through 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. at Brittlebank Park.

BUSCH WILDLIFE SANCTUARY SHOW: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary will introduce the wonders of the natural ecosystems and give SEWE attendees an up-close look at alligators, bobcats, foxes, birds of prey, snakes and much more at the Gaillard Center. Seating will be first-come, first-served. The event takes place at 11:00 a.m.

BIRDS OF PREY FLIGHT DEMOS: See amazing flight demos up close! A variety of falcons, eagles, owls and hawks will demonstrate the important roles they play in our ecosystem. This begins at 1:00 p.m. in Marion Square.

ORVIS FLY FISHING DEMO: This event happens in Brittlebank Park from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

DOCKDOGS FINAL: This popular event will take place throughout the festival. Champion dogs will showcase jumping and retrieval talents. These events happen at various times between 3:30 p.m. in Brittlebank Park.

For a full list of Sunday’s events, please click here.

