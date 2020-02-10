SEWE How To: Fly fishing with Orvis

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Orvis is a 2020 sponsor of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition. Their mission of conservation aligns with that of SEWE.

Orvis is an outdoor lifestyle company that specializes in fly fishing, wing shooting, and sporting dogs.

Orvis will have several footprints around SEWE at Brittlebank Park and the Gaillard.

Visitors can look forward to rod demos, casting instructions, and working dog demos.

In-store, Orvis will host Blade and Bow Bourbon tasting from 4-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

A live Q&A Podcast with fly fishing mentor Tom Rosenbauer will be held on Sunday.

Orvis also has a promotion on the back of the SEWE ticket for $25 off any full-price apparel, dog or home purchase over $50 or more for the entire weekend.