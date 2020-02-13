SEWE How To: Painting a marsh scene

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will feature 91 artists from around the country.

Local Charleston artist Kevin LePrince will be located in the ballroom of the Charleston Place Hotel.

Visitors will be able to view and purchase his art. His two galleries on King Street, which represents 18 artists, will also be open during the weekend.

LePrince began doing art full time in 2002 when he left his job as a stockbroker to pursue his passion for painting.

“I would go home at night and just paint. Sometimes the TV would go off and the static was on and I would look up and be like ‘Oh my gosh it’s 3 O’clock in the morning I better get some sleep before I have to go to work tomorrow.’ Eventually, I realized I should probably just paint and not go to work,” said LePrince.