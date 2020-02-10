Smithey Ironware: Casting memories through iron and steel

NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Isaac Morton, the Founder of Smithey Ironware says that both designing and manufacturing a product that will outlast your life, is something incredibly special.

We’re making cast-iron today that you’ll hand down to your grand-kids and that’s a pretty special part of what we’re doing. Isaac Morton, Founder of Smithey Ironware

Morton says he started the company in his garage, in 2015. Now, 5 years later Smithey Ironware is operating in a 15,000 square foot facility. But Morton’s love for cast irons stemmed from the well-made vintage pieces that were no longer in production.

That’s what really got me interested in cast iron, is looking at all the heirloom pieces that I thought had a really nice cooking quality but in particular their smooth surface. They weren’t being manufactured anymore. Isaac Morton, Founder of Smithey Ironware

Though many would argue that castiron’s belong in the kitchen, the heavy-duty cookware can be used just about anywhere. Making it the perfect companion for home cooks and outdoor enthusiasts.

You can use these outdoors they’re excellent over a fire, on the grill, or on your range at home. That’s really one of the real benefits of cast iron is that it’s very versatile. So whether you’re camping, or in the backyard over a fire, or grilling….cast iron covers all the bases. Isaac Morton, Founder of Smithey Ironware

For more information on where to find Smithey Ironware at SEWE and to view their products, click here.

How to clean your cast iron

