Southeastern Wildlife Expo kicks off February 14-15 in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Southeastern Wildlife Expo is brimming with dozens of great events, artists and exhibits – and it returns to the Lowcountry this February.

The first exposition launched in February 1983 and since then has grown from 100 exhibitors and 5,000 attendees to what is now the largest event of its kind in the nation.

Now, approximately 40,000 people enjoy the more than 500 artists, exhibits and wildlife experts right here in the Charleston area.

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition is a three-day event showcasing the majestic side of wildlife and nature with a focus on conservation and preservation.

The family-friendly and popular event is the kick-off to the tourist season. The Charleston Visitors Bureau says tourist season has a positive impact on the local economy and events like SEWE start the season out strong with a multimillion-dollar impact.

“There’s a $50 million-dollar economic impact into the county and into the region. It’s one of those things that helps secure jobs. In the Lowcountry, all of the restaurants, all of the hotels, all of the hospitality industry we thrive in times like this,” said Dan Blumenstock, Executive Committee Member with Explore Charleston in 2019.

One of the many things that attendees can experience this weekend at SEWE is a fine arts exhibit, chefs’ demos, the world-famous DockDogs competition, fishing demos, and plenty of social gatherings.

SEWE kicks off on February 14th and runs through the 15th. You can see a full list of events and purchase tickets by visiting the SEWE website (click or tap here).