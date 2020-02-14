The depths of an antique decoy

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – While they may be in the store window at Grady Ervin & Co., the antique wooden decoys are not for sale.

According to the Owner and Buyer, Chip Ervin, they are simply for decoration.

None of mine are for sale. It’s not that I haven’t been asked, and repeatedly somebody would say, “is the decoys for sale?” and they are not. They are meant to be props and just fun things to look and it started as a collection and it accumulated and the overflow became a visual for the store. Chip Ervin, Owner and Buyer at Grady Ervin & Co.

Ervin says his passion for decoys began when he was younger, in fact many of his decoys, came from his father.

They all have their own unique beauty about them, and the ones I typically collect are very well used and have a lot of wear to them. Because to me that’s just an honest folk-art type of look. Chip Ervin, Owner and Buyer at Grady Ervin & Co.

But that folk-art look is more than just a design, it’s come from age on the wooden tools. And the older they are, the more valuable they can be.

They’re all pushing 100 years old. They all survived a pretty rough life. They all have been thrown at the bottom of a wooden skiff or a boat. So they were used, they were heavily used. So again the raretiy is that they’ve survived 100 years and if they get damaged over the course of a hunt or a couple of seasons, they are made out of cedar. They would just throw them in the fire or just use them as kindling or firewood. Chip Ervin, Owner and Buyer at Grady Ervin & Co.

