Weekend Rundown: What’s happening this weekend at SEWE!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry’s largest celebration of nature, wildlife, and art is back and full of exciting and a few new exhibitions to explore.

Check out this list of some SEWE events happening over the weekend:

Animal shows & demos 🐕

DockDogs® Competition: February 18 at Brittlebank Park

SEWE will host what is known as one of the nation’s most popular DockDogs® events. Watch many breeds of dogs compete in water jumping competitions. Those who would like for their dog(s) to compete must pre-register. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

The competition kicks off at 10 a.m.

Click here for a full list of DockDogs® Competitions happening throughout SEWE.

Jeff Corwin: Live Animal Show: February 19 at the Gaillard Center

TV personality, nature conservationist, and author Jeff Corwin will host a live animal presentation at the Gaillard Center. Seating is first-come, first-served, so to catch Jeff and all his friends be sure to get there ahead of time!

The show starts at 12:30 p.m.

United States Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration: February 19 at Brittlebank Park

New to SEWE this year, catch a special event at Brittlebank Park led by the U.S. Coast Guard. Come out and watch the USCG Air Station Savannah conduct a special search and rescue demonstration in the waters off Ashley River.

The demonstration begins at 1 p.m.

Retriever Demonstration with Mike Stewart from Wildrose Kennels “7 Habits of the Highly Successful Gundog”: February 20 at Brittlebank Park

Come enjoy a presentation of unique training techniques for upland and waterfowl gundogs. Attendees of this event can have personal interactions with the dogs, trainers, and the ProPlan team.

The demonstration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Art exhibits & auctions 🖼️

Quick Draw/Speed Scult and Auction: February 18 at Charleston Place

SEWE attendees can witness talented artists paint and sculpt an original piece of art from start to finish in just one hour. A live auction will follow for attendees to place bids on the unique paintings and sculpture pieces.

The exhibition starts at 3 p.m.

Copley Fine Art Decoy Exhibit and Auction Preview: February 20 at Charleston Marriott

A viewing of world-class paintings and fine bird carvings will be held by Copley Fine Art Auctions.

The viewing and auction starts at 10 a.m.

Ducks Unlimited Oyster Roast & Lowcountry Cookout: February 18 at Charleston Visitor Center

Social events 🥂

Come out and join East Cooper Ducks Unlimited for their 25th Annual Oyster Roast and Lowcountry Cookout. Feast on fresh oysters and favorite Lowcountry foods along with an open bar, music, raffles, and both live and silent auctions. In addition, admission includes a 2022 membership to Ducks Unlimited.

If you want to join in on the festivities, be sure to grab your tickets soon! Only 1,500 will be available and there will be no sales at the door.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

SEWE Soiree: February 19 at Charleston Visitor Center

For even more fun, come out for the popular SEWE Soiree and shuck some oysters while enjoying a live band. This notable party features signature southern foods, dancing, and an open bar. This is an exclusive event that requires a VIP ticket.

The party starts at 7 p.m.

Cocktails & Conversation with Garden & Gun: February 20 at Garden & Gun Headquarters

For those feeling more of a laid-back vibe, head over to Garden & Gun and enjoy a cocktail and live discussion between contributing editor T. Edward Nicken and Mike Neiduski, Southeastern Director of Regional Development for the Ruffed Grouse Society and the American Woodcock Society.

After the discussion, be sure to check out the shop with a limited collection of fine sporting and outdoor goods.

Cocktails & Conversation starts at 2 p.m.

Food demos 🥘

SEWE will welcomes back talented chefs with cooking demonstrations of the finest foods, live on stage at Marion Square. Chefs will team up with their favorite farmers for live cooking demonstrations and tastings.

Chef Demo: Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit Chef Morey Cooking with Diary from Hickory Farm’s Watson Dorn: February 18 at 2 p.m.

Chef Demo: Prohibition Chef Analisa LaPietra Demo with Heirloom Corn Grits from Altman Farms Farmer Will Altman: February 19 at 12 p.m.

Chef Demo: Restaurant 17 at the Hotel Domestique Demo Chef Haydn Shaak with Quail Eggs from Manchester Farms Farmer Brittany and Matt Miller: February 20 at 2 p.m.

Click here for more chef demos happening throughout SEWE.