CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday marks the second full day of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, an annual festival that promotes wildlife, art, and nature conservation throughout downtown Charleston.

The expo boasts a full schedule of family-friendly activities from the popular Dockdogs competitions to sheep and duck herding demos, chef demos, galleries packed full of wildlife art, and plenty of local food to enjoy.

Venture to the Charleston Marriott (170 Lockwood Drive) beginning at 10:00 a.m. as Copley Fine Art Auctions holds a preview and chance to view paintings and fine bird carvings from their 2023 Winter Sale.

SEWE FORECAST: SATURDAY

One of the most anticipated events of the Southeastern Wildlife Expo is the ever-popular DockDogs competitions taking place at Brittlebank Park throughout the day.

Dogs of various breeds and skill levels will compete in water jumping competitions. The first competition happens at 10:00 a.m. and runs throughout the weekend. Finals will take place Sunday afternoon.

Also happening at Brittlebank Park are the sheep and duck herding demonstrations. Shows will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Watch collies artfully muster sheep and ducks through various obstacles with only a few verbal commands.

Sit back and relax as television personality and wildlife biologist, Forrest Galante, entertains with live presentations at the Gaillard Center.

“Galante hosts Discovery Channel’s flagship Sharkweek every year, and now has multiple wildlife shows on the air, including Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante and Extinct or Alive,” said event organizers. Saturday’s show will begin at 10:30 a.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Keep the afternoon going at the Gaillard Center with the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary show at 12:30 p.m. According to organizers, SEWE attendees will get an “up-close look at alligators, bobcats, foxes, birds of prey, snakes, and much more.” Seating is first-come, first-served.

Head to Marion Square for an interactive workshop with the National Marine Mammal Foundation. The program, called ‘Dolphin Doctor: On the Front Lines of Marine Mammal Medicine,’ features hands-on educational activities for all ages, including mock wild dolphin health checks with inflatable dolphins, ultrasound demonstrations, satellite tag tracking, crossbow dart sampling, and entanglement examples.

The ‘Dolphin Doctor’ workshops will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The next event is for the birds! Birds of prey flight demos will take place at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Marion Square on Saturday. You’ll see amazing flight demos up close by various raptors including falcons, eagles, owls, and hawks.

South Carolina’s most talented chefs team up with their favorite farmers for a weekend of demonstrations and tastings in Marion Square. Malika Canteen Chef Maryam Ghaznavi with join Farmers Don and Paul Quattlebaum of White House Farms for a chef demonstration from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Marion Square.

It will be a head-to-head battle when artists showcase their talents in a live painting show at The Charleston Place on Saturday afternoon. At 2:00 p.m. watch in awe as artists Lori Dunn and Jen Starwalk paint in two opposing mediums.

Once the sun goes down, head over to the Omar Shrine Temple in Mount Pleasant for live music, silent auctions, raffles, and fresh, hot oysters. Tickets are required for this special event.

These are only a few of the great events happening Saturday at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition! For a full schedule of events, please click here. Those attending the festival should know that many of these events require tickets – you can purchase them here.