South Carolina beer distributors joining the fight against human trafficking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced a new partnership with the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force and the South Carolina Beer Wholesalers Association.

Distribution trucks here in the Lowcountry will be doing their part by attaching signs to the vehicles displaying the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Beyond the signs, they will also be focusing on education says Lynn Hedinger, HR Director for Southern Eagle Distributing, “As beer wholesalers, we are providing training to our employees to recognize the signs of human trafficking.”

Hedinger says that their advocacy is an easy choice, “If we can save one life by having these signs out there, then we’ve met our goal.”

