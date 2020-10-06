South Carolina Senate Debate

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING TO HOST EXCLUSIVE LIVE STATEWIDE TELECAST OF DEBATE FOR UNITED STATES SENATE SEAT FROM SOUTH CAROLINA ON OCTOBER 9 AT 7 P.M.

Nexstar Broadcasting will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina, incumbent Senator Lindsay Graham (R-NC) and challenger Jaime Harrison. The debate will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on News 2 and counton2.com.

The debate will be moderated by WSPA 7 News anchor Amy Wood and include WSPA 7 News anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray, who will pose questions to the candidates on local and regional issues impacting communities across South Carolina.

The debate can be seen online across the state on WSPA, WCBD in Charleston, WBTW in Myrtle Beach, WLTX in Columbia, WSAV, which covers Hilton Head and Beaufort areas, and WJBF in Aiken.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate at SCResponds@wspa.com, and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #SCsenatedebate.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: