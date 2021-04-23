Crew aboard SpaceX Rocket now on their way to the International Space Station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two astronauts and two international crew members are on-board the SpaceX Rocket on their way to the International Space Station.

The crew will take the fast-lane to get to the office of the International Space Station.

“This crew dragon is the same one that Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley flew on the very first demo 1 to the International Space Station,” said Bob Cabana, Director of Kennedy Space Center.

On this mission, Behnken’s wife, Astronaut Megan McArthur will sit in the same seat he was in during the demo trip. She says he’s shared some insight into the ride.

“So there’s not one specific thing, it’s really just been a series of tidbits along the way,” said Megan McArthur.

The trip is expected to take 24 hours and when they dock they will get straight to work.

“It’s a great time for human space flight and exploration,” said Frank De Winne, Manager of ISS Program.