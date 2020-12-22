2020 Gasparilla Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19

(WCBD) – ESPN Events on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19.
The announcement came shortly after the University of South Carolina football team announced that it would not be participating in the bowl, also due to COVID-19.
A statement from ESPN Events Executive Director, Scott Glaser, read in part:
“The current environment has presented many challenges. We looked into a number of options for UAB, but ultimately could not identify any opportunities for them to play at this time.”
Refunds will be given to those that purchased tickets.