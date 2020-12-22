2020 Gasparilla Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Players of the South Carolina Gamecocks take the field for their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

(WCBD) – ESPN Events on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19.

The announcement came shortly after the University of South Carolina football team announced that it would not be participating in the bowl, also due to COVID-19.

A statement from ESPN Events Executive Director, Scott Glaser, read in part:

“The current environment has presented many challenges. We looked into a number of options for UAB, but ultimately could not identify any opportunities for them to play at this time.”

Refunds will be given to those that purchased tickets.