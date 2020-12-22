2020 Gasparilla Bowl cancelled due to COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Players of the South Carolina Gamecocks take the field for their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

(WCBD) – ESPN Events on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19.

The announcement came shortly after the University of South Carolina football team announced that it would not be participating in the bowl, also due to COVID-19.

A statement from ESPN Events Executive Director, Scott Glaser, read in part:

“The current environment has presented many challenges. We looked into a number of options for UAB, but ultimately could not identify any opportunities for them to play at this time.”

Refunds will be given to those that purchased tickets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES