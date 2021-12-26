2021 Military Bowl between East Carolina, Boston College canceled due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Military Bowl Foundation announced on Sunday that the 2021 Military Bowl has been canceled due to Boston College’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Boston College Eagles and East Carolina Pirates were scheduled to play Monday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to try to make the game happen. Of course, the health and safety of the players and coaches is top priority. The decision not to play is understandable, but disappointing.

The mission of the Military Bowl Foundation is to raise funds to support United States service members.

“The Bowl is a big part of this, so it is devastating to think that it could impact our ability to make a positive difference for those who serve our nation,” Beck adds.

The Military Bowl Parade and Tailgate Festival are also called off.

“Boston College AD Pat Kraft and I have been in communication the last two days, and he phoned me a short time ago to inform me the Eagles would not be able to participate in the Military Bowl due to COVID-19,” says ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert. “Pirate Nation responded and were planning to paint Annapolis purple and gold. Unfortunately, we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but our priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

ECU Athletics will communicate information regarding ticket refunds within the next day.

“I’m hurting for the young men representing our football program. We are crushed that we can’t compete on Monday and allow our seniors one final opportunity to wear the Pirates uniform,” says East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston. “Everybody involved with our program has persevered through adversity over the past two years during this pandemic, so it was extremely difficult to tell them the 2021 season is complete. This is a special group of young men who will be remembered for their hard work, sacrifice and determination to restore the prominence of our football program.”