Clemson stays No. 1 as UNC moves into Top 10 in AP college football poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Oklahoma dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since September 2016 and Iowa State jumped back into the Top 25 after a day of upsets.

There largely was stability at the top of the rankings after No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Florida all won big, though the Bulldogs and Gators switched spots.

Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama got eight from the panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

The UNC Chapel Hill Tar Heels moved up four spots to No. 8 after a win over Boston College.

But overall, five teams dropped out of the rankings after eight ranked teams lost Saturday, six to unranked opponents.

The Sooners were involved in one of those upsets, losing at Iowa State. Oklahoma’s first two-game losing streak in 21 years snapped its string of 64 straight poll appearances. UCF also fell out.