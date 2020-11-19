Playbook | Clemson welcomes Lawrence back as NC State faces a surging Liberty team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Fifteen years ago, a Clemson/Florida State matchup would be must-see football.

The “Bowden Bowl” came with hype that is absent from the 2020 edition.

No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) will travel to Tallahassee on Saturday to take on the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6 ACC) – who are in full rebuilding mode.

Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence is back after testing positive for coronavirus and missing two games.

Clemson will try for its sixth straight win over the Seminoles and third road victory in a row against struggling FSU.

N.C. State (5-3) faces a surprising No. 21 Liberty team.

The Flames are off to an 8-0 start for the first time in program history.

That includes road wins against Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Those marked their first two wins against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

They’ll try for a third against a Wolfpack team that is coming off a win against Florida State.

Liberty boasts one of the nation’s top rushing attacks by averaging 254.5 yards per game.

N.C. State struggled to stop the run in losses to Virginia Tech and North Carolina this season.

Other ACC games:

Syracuse at Louisville – 7 p.m. ESPN

Virignia Tech at Pitt – 4 p.m. ACCN

Abilene Christian at Virginia – 4 p.m. ESPN3