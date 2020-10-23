Playbook | UNC, NC State meet as ranked foes for just third time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For just the third time in more than 120 years, N.C. State and North Carolina are meeting as ranked opponents.

The Tar Heels have won the previous two matchups:

1979: No. 19 UNC topped No. 15 N.C. State 35-21.

1993: No. 18 North Carolina beat No. 19 N.C. State 35-14.

Both of the previous ranked meetings took place in Raleigh – Saturday’s noon game is in Chapel Hill.

The No. 23 Wolfpack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) lost their starting quarterback Devin Leary against Duke last weekend while No. 14 UNC (3-1, 3-1 ACC) was dominated by Florida State.

Those negatives won’t change the intensity of the rivalry – one where the road team has won six of the last seven meetings.

Elsewhere in the ACC, Clemson continues to steamroll they way through the season.

The No. 1 Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC) are hosting a hapless Syracuse (1-4, 1-3 ACC) team. That game kicks off at noon on ACC Network.

At one point earlier in the season, a Florida State/Louisville game would generate a lot of excitement.

The Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) are coming off a big win against then ranked No. 5 North Carolina but are still underwhelming on the season.

Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC) lost a close one against Notre Dame last week but has largely fallen flat in 2020.

The Noles and Cards kick off at noon on ESPN3.

No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) travels to Pittsburgh to face a spiraling Panthers (3-3, 2-3 ACC) squad.

ABC will broadcast Pitt and ND at 3:30 p.m.

Another 3:30 p.m. kickoff is No. 19 Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1 ACC) and Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC).

On ACC Network, Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2 ACC) and Boston College (3-2, 2-2 ACC) face off at 4 p.m.

In primetime, No. 11 Miami (4-1, 3-1 ACC) hosts Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC).