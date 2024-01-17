MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open on Wednesday night.

At 2-2 in the fourth set, the 10-time Australian Open champion paused, walked to the back of the court and yelled at the spectator.

Then he won three straight games to take the match away from the Aussie player en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

After clinching the match on a Popyrin error, he turned around to the crowd again and yelled, pumping his fist to celebrate.

