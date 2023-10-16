HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the illness publicly.

Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to Game 2.

“He’s fine,” Baker said. “He’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Serving as the designated hitter, Alvarez homered in his first at-bat on Monday. He drove a fastball from Nathan Eovaldi into the seats in right field to cut Houston’s deficit to 4-1 in the second inning.

Alvarez’s illness was first reported by The Athletic.

Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night. Alvarez, who hit .438 with four homers and six RBIs in the Division Series, had an uncharacteristically poor game in the 2-0 loss, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Baker added that people often have to work when they aren’t feeling well.

“Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know,” the 74-year-old manager said. “And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man you just go to work.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb