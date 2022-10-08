TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as the cart left the field. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Seattle beat Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Springer hit .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 steals this season. He was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth in the playoff opener. He went down in pain, but remained in the game.

