EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux didn’t realize Colts quarterback Nick Foles was in pain with a rib injury when he started doing snow angels Sunday next to the fallen Indianapolis veteran.

Foles lay on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium for several minutes while being treated by medical personnel after the play. The 33-year-old was able to walk to the Colts sideline, but he was soon placed on a cart and taken to the locker room.

Thibodeaux, the fifth player taken in the draft, came off the right side of the defensive line when he hit an unsuspecting Foles in the back. The quarterback fell and landed on the ball on the third-down play with the Giants leading 21-3 late in the first half.

“After a sack you celebrate,” Thibodeaux said twice. “I think when I did realize he was hurt that’s when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he is all right.”

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said after his Colts (4-11-1) lost their sixth straight game that Thibodeaux landed on top of Foles and the ball.

“I know ribs, but no more than just the ribs right now,” Saturday said after the Giants (9-6-1) earned their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 38-10 win over Indianapolis. The coach said Foles was in a lot of pain.

Sam Ehlinger played the second half for the Colts and threw his first NFL touchdown pass, a 6-yard to Michael Pittman.

Veteran Matt Ryan was inactive for the game and Saturday said he would be in the mix for the regular-season finale against Houston if Foles is out.

“I’ll consider all of them,” Saturday said. “I haven’t thought about it at all. When I get on the plane and head back home, I’ll think about all those things.”

Foles was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and had just thrown an interception that Landon Collins returned 52 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 21-3 lead. He was making his second start for Indianapolis in what has become a miserable season.

“He was out there fighting, doing his best,” Saturday said.

Foles was sacked a career-high seven times the previous week in a loss against the Chargers.

