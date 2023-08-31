CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can help their playoff push.

Still in the AL Central race, Cleveland claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from Los Angeles on Thursday, two people familiar with the roster moves told The Associated Press.

The Guardians made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquisitions.

Cleveland has remained in contention — currently five games back of first-place Minnesota — despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Guardians have had to rely on rookies Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams and Logan Allen to keep them within striking distance of the Twins.

Those young pitchers have performed well but are reaching innings thresholds, forcing the team to find some arms to protect them.

Giolito, López and Moore were waived earlier this week along with three others by the Angels, who have had another disappointing season.

Cleveland will assume what’s left of their contracts — all three can become free agents after this season — and all would be eligible for the postseason roster if the Guardians qualify.

Los Angeles is 64-70 and 12 1/2 games behind Seattle in the AL West with just 28 games left.

An All-Star in 2019, Giolito, 29, was traded by the Chicago White Sox along with López in July. The right-hander went just 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA for the Angels, who fell out of contention this month and began dumping salaries.

Moore and López will be added to a Cleveland bullpen that’s been leaned on heavily of late.

