PARIS (AP) — PSG forward Neymar was forced off the field on a stretcher Sunday after twisting his right ankle in a hard-fought 4-3 win against Lille in the French league.

Neymar picked up the injury at the start of the second half after the Brazil forward scored PSG’s second goal before the interval.

PSG led 2-1 when Neymar was injured following contact with Lille’s Benjamin Andre.

PSG has been struggling since the start of the year, with stars Neymar and Lionel Messi underperforming. Neymar has been on the end of sharp criticism for a perceived lack of commitment after French media reported that he attended a poker tournament and dined at a fast-food restaurant a day after PSG lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who damaged the same ankle at the World Cup in Qatar, gave PSG a 2-0 lead at the end of a fast-developing collective move he also started, slotting the ball into an empty net from Vitinha’s assist.

It’s unclear whether Neymar will be able to play next Sunday against Marseille in French soccer’s biggest match.

“He sprained his right ankle. He is undergoing tests to know the extent,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said.

PSG lost another key player against Lille, with Nuno Mendes going off near the half-hour mark. Mendes, who played on the left side of PSG’s backline against Lille, was substituted after colliding with winger Jonathan Bamba. Galtier said Mendes’ injury does not look to be serious.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports