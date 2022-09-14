The NFL’s investigation into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is still ongoing, and his status remains unchanged.

League executive Jeff Miller said Wednesday there’s no timeline for completion of Mary Jo White’s investigation, which includes new allegations stemming from a congressional committee probe into the team’s history of workplace misconduct.

When former employees of Washington’s NFL team first complained in 2020 about rampant sexual harassment by team executives, the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm to investigate. The league took over that probe and Wilkinson reported her findings to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFL fined Snyder $10 million and he temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya. Wilkinson’s findings have not been released publicly, and leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have pressed the league to turn over details of that probe.

“The Commissioner said it. I think this remains the status quo, then he’ll have a discussion with Dan at the appropriate time. And again, those findings haven’t been made to us yet,” said Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president communications, public affairs & policy.

In July, Snyder testified before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight for more than 10 hours in a deposition conducted virtually and in private.

Snyder testified a month after Goodell appeared before the committee via Zoom to discuss the Washington team’s workplace culture and the league’s investigation into it. Snyder was invited to testify at the same hearing and, through a lawyer, declined.

The committee launched this investigation last year after the league did not release a written report of Wilkinson’s findings.

