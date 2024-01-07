SYDNEY (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave her Poland team an early lead in its United Cup final against Germany with a straight sets win against Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

Thre 22-year-old Swiatek beat Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes to stretch her win-streak to 16 matches, after the four-time major winner finished a successful 2023 with title wins at the China Open and the WTA Finals in Mexico.

Poland needs just one more win from the remaining mens singles or mixed doubles match to claim their first United Cup.

Alexander Zverev, ranked sixth, plays Hubert Hurkacz later Sunday and must win to keep Germany to force the best-of-three-match tie to a mixed doubles decider.

Germany beat Australia in an epic semifinal tie which saw all three matches go to deciding sets and did not conclude until 2.20 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Kerber, who saved two match points against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinal on the way to her first singles win since returning from the birth of her first child, provided a stern test for Swiatek in a tight opening set at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

The former world number one had break point opportunities on Swiatek’s serve in the fourth and sixth games but was unable to convert as the Polish player scrambled through to hold.

The 22-year-old Swiatek took her opportunity in the seventh game to seize the advantage and clinch the set in 48 minutes.

Swiatek stepped up a gear in the second as she broke the three-time major winner three times to close out her fifth consecutive win this week and leave Poland just one win away from a maiden teams event title.

“I’m really proud of myself that I could win all my singles,” Swiatek said post-match. ”(Kerber) was really picking the right spot to play and she surprised me sometimes at the beginning of the set with her decision making and choices.

“I knew that she could play like that, but I didn’t have much time to get into the rhythm because she was really aiming for, sometimes, these balls inside-out, and it was pretty hard.

“But I’m happy that I felt it and with the ball change, I felt like my game can be more dynamic, and I just pushed Angelique a bit more after it was four-three.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis