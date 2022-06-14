LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky women’s basketball assistant Gail Goestenkors has retired from on-court coaching but will remain on Kyra Elzy’s staff until her replacement is hired.

Elzy said a national search will begin immediately to replace the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who is expected to stay with the program in an off-court support role.

Goestenkors, who has succeeded on the collegiate, professional and international levels for more than 30 years, arrived in Lexington last season and helped guide Kentucky to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship since 1982. She also helped All-American guard Rhyne Howard become the No. 1 overall selection in this spring’s WNBA Draft.

Goestenkors said in a release that she’s looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and that coaching has been the gift of a lifetime.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve been coaching for over 30 years,” she said. “What a fulfilling journey it’s been.”

The 2015 Hall of Fame inductee coached Duke to two NCAA title games and four Final Fours from 1992-2007 before leading Texas to five NCAA appearances and three 20-win seasons.

Goestenkors also worked with USA Basketball and helped coach Team USA to Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008. She was a WNBA assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25