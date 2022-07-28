NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets acquired outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed reliever Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night in a trade for two teenage minor leaguers.

Cincinnati received outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña.

Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds, who are last in the NL Central. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday afternoon in a 7-6 loss to the Miami Marlins.

As the NL East leaders look to add offense before Tuesday’s trade deadline, he provides another left-handed bat and depth in an outfield that already includes All-Star right fielder Starling Marte, center fielder Brandon Nimmo and left fielder Mark Canha.

All-Star Jeff McNeil also plays left field occasionally when he’s not at second base.

The Mets view the 31-year-old Naquin as a good all-around player who can start a couple of times a week against right-handed pitching. They developed interest in him last month and talks intensified when the clubs began exchanging names a few days ago.

New York upgraded at DH last week, acquiring left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

The Mets hold a three-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta heading into their series opener at Miami on Friday night.

Cincinnati is also expected to deal away All-Star righty Luis Castillo, perhaps the top starting pitcher on the trade market, and perhaps others in the coming days.

Naquin has a $4,025,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after the season. His acquisition pushes New York’s luxury tax payroll above $290 million, the new fourth tax level named after free-spending Mets owner Steve Cohen.

The 28-year-old Diehl has an 11.12 ERA in five big league games covering 5 2/3 innings this season. He earns the $700,000 minimum while in the majors.

Diehl, a Cincinnati native, has made 21 career major league appearances. He was 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 23 1/3 innings at Triple-A Louisville this year. He was a 27th-round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2016.

To make room on the roster, New York designated right-hander R.J. Alvarez for assignment.

The 18-year-old Rodriguez hit .356 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 26 games in the rookie-level complex league in Florida. He also appeared in two games with Class A St. Lucie this month, going 1 for 7 with a walk.

He can play all three outfield spots and third base.

The 19-year-old Acuña is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA in eight minor league games this year, including five starts. He tossed three scoreless innings in his second start with St. Lucie on Tuesday.

Neither one was ranked among the Mets’ top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline.

Naquin was drafted 15th overall by Cleveland in 2012 and made his major league debut in 2016, finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting after posting an .886 OPS in 116 games.

Beset by injuries throughout his career, he signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in February 2021 and batted .270 last year with career highs of 19 homers, 70 RBIs and 127 games.

He entered Thursday a .269 career hitter with a .774 OPS in 507 games over seven seasons with Cleveland and Cincinnati. He had an .805 career OPS against right-handers, including an .811 mark this year.

AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jay Cohen contributed to this report.

