CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bryan Kim led Joshua Bai 1-up after through 25 holes in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship match Saturday when play was suspended for the day because of rain.

The 36-hole final was set to resume Sunday morning on the Daniel Island Club’s Ralston Creek Course. The start of the match was delayed 3 1/2 hours and play was stopped at 5:36 p.m.

The 18-year-old Kim is from Brookeville, Maryland. He will be a freshman at Duke next month.

“This is the first time I’ve played on TV with all these fans,” Kim said. “It feels awesome, and Josh is such a great competitor always, but especially today. This is such a fun match. Just trying to live up to it.”

Bai, 17, is attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.

“It’s not like I’m playing bad,” Bai said. “Brian has just been dropping putts from everywhere. … Ten holes left, I’m only 1-down, so I’m still in a good spot.”

Kim made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 21st hole to tie it, then holed a 15-footer on the par-3 22nd for his first lead since the 12th hole.

The winner will get a spot in 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June. The finalists already earned spots next month in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills in suburban Denver, while the champion will also get a spot in the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

The final was last extended a day because of weather in 2002 at Atlanta Athletic Club.