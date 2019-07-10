Avalanche sign coach Jared Bednar to 2-year extension

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Jared Bednar after guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.​

His contract runs through the 2021-22 season, the team announced Tuesday.​​

Bednar is 103-116-27 in three seasons at the helm of the Avalanche. He earned his 100th NHL coaching victory on March 27 against Vegas.​​

After the team struggled in his first season in charge, Bednar got the Avalanche back on track. The team made a 47-point turnaround in 2017-18, which matched the fourth-highest year-to-year improvement in league history.​​

In 2018-19, the eighth-seeded Avalanche beat Calgary during the first round for the club’s first playoff series win since 2008. Colorado was eliminated in seven games by San Jose in the next round.