Courtesy of CSU Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football earned its second win in just three tries this season at Buccaneer Field, as a game-winning drive led by freshman quarterback Zolten Osborne ended with a Sam Babbush field goal from 48 yards out.



CARDIAC BUCS

Charleston Southern has seen each of its two wins come down to the final possession, even further, both wins have come in front of the home fans. The first win came on the final possession as a goal line stand propelled the Bucs over North Greenville, believe it or not, 13-10. This contest saw the same score line, this time via a Babbush field goal from 48 yards out with just two ticks left.



BABBUSH CONNECTS ON FIELD GOALS, AGAIN

The CSU placekicker continues to answer when his number is called, as the CSU placekicker finished the night a perfect two-for-two including the game-winning kick from 48 yards out. He converted one from 34 yards out earlier in the second half to put the Buccaneer lead to seven and set the table for the late-game heroics.



FIRST OF MANY

True freshman, local product Osborne had a chance to go out and earn his first career win under center as he got the ball back on his own five with just over three to play. The contest served as his first start in front of the home crowd, and the last possession of the game saw his hands on the football, leading a game-winning drive. He answered the call, marching the Bucs into field goal range for Babbush to convert the game-winning kick.



NUMBERS, NUMBERS AND MORE NUMBERS

Osborne finished the night 15-31 through the air, totaling 187 yards. TJ Ruff collected the lone offensive score for the Bucs to add to his line of 15 carries and 61 yards on the ground. Noah Jennings had a big showing as well, catching six passes for 77 yards as a true freshman.



On the defensive side of the ball, Charleston Southern was led by Trayson Fowler as he collected 13 total tackles, eight of which were charted as solo stops. Malik Barnes recorded two TFLs totaling a loss of 24 yards to add to the strong defensive showing.



RECORDS

Charleston Southern: 2-3

Kennesaw State: 1-4



UP NEXT

The Buccaneers return home, Saturday, October 14, as the bye week comes next on the schedule. Lindenwood comes to town to open Big South-OVC play for the Bucs that next Saturday. Kick is set for 4:00 p.m. at Buccaneer Field.