Basketball state quarterfinal highlights and scores

The boys basketball state quarterfinals finished on Tuesday night. Seven teams in action from the Lowcountry, but only two are moving on to the Lower State Title.

5A

The Goose Creek Gators lost a nail biter to Conway. The final, 41-40 Conway



The Fort Dorchester Patriots put together the best season in program history under first year head coach Thomas McElveen. At the end of this one, the Patriots’ season comes to an end. They lose to Dutch Fork 53-44.

3A

Bishop England looked dominant all season long, but they finally faced a challenge that put a stop to a great season. Wade Hampton ended their game against the Battling Bishops with back to back dunks. The final, 53-46 Wade Hampton.

2A

The North Charleston girls clinched their spot in the Lower State Title game with a win Monday night, on Tuesday night the boys team followed suit with a 71-60 win over Allendale-Fairfax.

A

Charleston Charter Math & Science also hosting a playoff game against Bethune Bowman. The Riptide are also Lower State Title bound. They win it 54-40.