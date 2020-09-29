Battery gets ready for big week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, SC

A big week is getting ready to take place for the Charleston Battery.

Their push for first place continues with Miami.

The Battery is just 6 points behind Tampa Bay.

And if they can win out, then they’ll have a chance to claim the number 1 spot.

“Yeah, we’ve been on a great run so far. The team’s really rolling,” said Battery midfielder Jarad Van Schaik. “Offensively, we’re creating a lot of chances. Defensively, we’ve been tough to break down and get goals against. Overall, I think everyone’s been pretty happy with their performance. We’ve just to keep that ball rolling as we head into playoffs.”

The Battery will face off against Miami on Wednesday at 7:30 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES