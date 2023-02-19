Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston sophomore right-handed pitcher Daniel Brooks will miss the 2023 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Brooks will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be ready for the 2024 season.



Brooks was a member of the 2022 All-CAA Rookie Team striking out 55 batters across 44.1 innings of work. The Mount Pleasant native made 12 appearances with 10 starts highlighted by a season-best 11-strikeout performance Feb 26 against Siena.