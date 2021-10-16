Big night for Bucs in homecoming victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern used the strong arm of quarterback Jack Chambers and a solid defensive effort Saturday night to put away visiting Hampton, 35-5, on the Buccaneers’ Homecoming for the program’s first Big South triumph of the season.



CHAMBERS MATCHES CAREER MARK

On a night he completed 25-of-43 passes for 357 yards, the senior signal caller equaled his career high with four touchdowns through the air – a standard he previously set in the opener Sept. 11 at The Citadel.



Chambers located Demetrius Jones, Garris Schwarting, Kale Anderson and Ja’Rell Smith in the end zone on 27-, 13-, 45- and 19-yard strikes, respectively as the Bucs blitzed the Pirates defense through the air all night. Seven different receivers caught passes, including five with multiple receptions, helping CSU to a 357-to-148 advantage through the air.



“THE DRIVE”

The phrase was made famous in 1987 by the Denver Broncos’ John Elway against the Cleveland Browns as he engineered an AFC-title winning, 98-yard drive.



Charleston Southern had its own version; however, it did not last nearly as long nor it was not to claim any crown. However, the Buccaneers flipped the field 98 yards in just five plays during the middle of the third quarter, helping to put the game out of reach.



Backed up to their own 2-yard line following a Hampton punt, Chambers connected on consecutive passes to Cayden Jordan – 43 and 36 yards – to get the Bucs out of danger. CSU quickly found itself in the red zone on those two plays. After an incomplete pass and rush for no gain, Chambers located Smith for the 19-yard touchdown, his second score in as many games, at 7:15 of the third quarter.



JORDAN’S BIG NIGHT

Using those two catches for 79 yards, Jordan was well on his way to a career-best 152 yards on six receptions. The 152 yards edge ahead of Schwarting’s 151 at The Citadel as the most by any Bucs player under head coach Autry Denson. They rank 14th in single-game school history and are just one of 17 of at least 150 yards.



EARNING HIS TIME

The hoard of running backs for Denson’s troops added another name to the list, as Roderick Hawkins finished as the leading rusher with 12 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown. He crossed the goal line for the game’s final touchdown – and the first of his career – with :02 left in the third quarter.



DEFENSE CAME TO PLAY

Not only are the five points an opponent season low, it also marks the fewest points allowed during Denson’s three seasons. The final points came via a safety with 8:54 remaining after Alex Perez a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter. The safety was the first given up by the Buccaneers since two at Mississippi State Sept. 2, 2017.



Through three quarters, Charleston Southern surrendered only 189 total yards. Starting quarterback Jett Duffey had a 19-of-42 night for just 148 yards.



LINEBACKERS SHUT DOWN PIRATES

Middle linebacker Garrett Sayegh was all over the field, finishing with a career-high 16 tackles including nine solo stops. He added a forced fumble.



Next on the list was outside linebacker Jerome Rice III, who also reached double figures with his career-best 10 tackles, seven of which were solo.



MIMS INCHES TOWARDS SECOND

Shaundre Mims continued his climb up the school’s all-time sacks chart, adding one more to his resume to give him 16.0 in his career. He needs just 1.0 more to tie Solomon Brown (2014-18) for second place in program history on his pursuit of Anthony Ellis (2014-17) who had 25.0 in his career.



He also had a team-best matching two quarterback hurries, as the Bucs pursued Duffey all night with seven total. Anton Williams also had two, while Matthew Williams, Nick Salley and John Chiaramonte each had one.



RECORDS

Charleston Southern: 2-3, 1-2 Big South

Hampton: 2-4, 0-2 Big South



UP NEXT

The Bucs step out of town for their only trip in a four-game span, heading to Florence, Alabama, for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff at North Alabama.