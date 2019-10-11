Black & Blue Digital Week 6: Panthers take their talents to London

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s another week of Black & Blue Huddle and this week is a bit different as the Panthers will play in London!

Join Caslee Sims and Alyssa Rae as they break down the Panthers divisional matchup with the Buccaneers. NFL Insider Mark Thomas also gives his prediction and keys to the game.

We also caught up with yet another cool Panthers fan!

And as every week, get a leg up on your fantasy football as we’re back with more Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em!

Join CBS 17 every Friday at 1 p.m., for a digital version of Black & Blue Huddle!

Share your thoughts about the show and the upcoming Panthers matchups by going to our Twitter or following us on Facebook.