CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Hospitals across the Lowcountry are sounding the alarm as South Carolina's lead health agency reports more than 5,000 total COVID-19 cases on Friday.

"We’re concerned that this surge may last a lot longer than the two previous 12-week surges," said Chief Medical Officer and VP for Acute Care for Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Dr. Mitchell Siegan.