Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) –

As the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) looked to start their season this Friday, their season opener wouldn’t go as planned. Both, the SCHSL and SCISA had many games postponed or shortened due to inclement weather.

Updates on postponed games:

Burke vs. Phillip Simmons 9/26 at 12 p.m.

Bishop England vs. Oceanside 9/26 at 5:30 p.m.

Ashley Ridge vs. Fort Dorchester 9/26 at 5:30 p.m.

West Ashley vs. Stall 9/26 at 6 p.m.

Goose Creek vs. Berkeley 9/28 at 6:30 p.m.